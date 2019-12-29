Management skills competition launched in country

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

The registration to the “Yukselish”, a management skills competition aimed at creation of a personnel reserves bank in Azerbaijan, has begun. A press conference to mark the launch of the competition was held in Baku on December 27.

Speaking at the event, Farah Aliyeva, chairman of the Organizing Committee of the “Yukselish”, head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs of the Presidential Administration, noted that one of the goals for the competition is to identify the next generation of managers. She stressed that the competition is part of the course of reforms implemented by President Ilham Aliyev.

Farah Aliyeva said that the competition will contribute to the creation of a personnel reserves bank, adding that anyone who has management skills in Azerbaijan and believes in their potential can participate in this competition. She noted that the competition will make a significant contribution to the development of human resources and skills in the country.

Aliyeva noted that so far the examinations have been conducted in the form of test tasks, and there were no human factors assessments in these exams, whereas “Yukselish” competition takes a human factor into account. Thus, in the semifinal and final round, participants are evaluated by experts, psychologists, and management. In addition, trainings will be conducted with the participation of foreign experts.

Member of the competition’s organizing committee, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said that the competition would play a major role in building human resources. He said that it was not accidental that people aged 21-51 were invited to the competition, noting that 21-year-olds are very active and are trying to do something important for the country.

“At the same time, there are 51 year old people who have not been able to prove themselves before this age, but have great experience and knowledge. That is why we have to create conditions for these people,” Rahimov added.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev informed that there will be 20 winners in the competition and each one will receive 20,000 manats ($11,760). Of these, 10,000 manats ($5,880) will be allocated for education of that person and $10,000 for personal expenses.

Another member of the Organizing Committee, the chairperson of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade said the “Yukselish” competition is being held to build human resources.

"The most modern tools will be used in this process. The experience gained over 20 years in Azerbaijan will help us in this. Experienced experts and all our human potential join this process," she added.

The “Yukselish” competition was established by order of President Ilham Aliyev, signed on July 26, 2019, with the aim of identifying and supporting promising executives with a high intellectual level and managerial qualities and ensuring the creation of a bank of personnel reserves in the country. An organizing committee has been created in connection with the competition.

One million manats ($588,235) were allocated to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan envisaged in the 2019 state budget of Azerbaijan for the ongoing work as part of the competition.