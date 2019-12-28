Azerbaijan, Turkey mull economic cooperation

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Prospects of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey were discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov and a delegation led by Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan held in Baku on December 26.

Speaking at the meeting, Jabbarov noted that the relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect, friendship and brotherhood, are developing in an upward trend.

Jabbarov noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan are successfully implementing energy and transport projects that are of great importance for the region and the world. He informed about sustainable reforms being carried out in the country, a favorable investment and business climate. He also spoke about the directions that will be followed for expanding trade and economic cooperation.

For her part, Ruhsar Pekcan noted the high level of relations between the two countries and shared her thoughts on the prospects for the development of economic cooperation. She expressed Turkey’s interest in increasing mutual trade turnover with Azerbaijan, noting that the beginning of the activities of the Turkish Trade Advisor in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will further contribute to the expansion of trade relations.

Development of cooperation in various sectors of the economy, including trade, transit and transport, customs, tourism, educational and other fields, the exchange of knowledge based on know-how, and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

On the same day, working meeting of Azerbaijani and Turkey organized by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) with the support of the Economy Ministry was held in Baku. Along with officials from both sides, the event was attended by businessmen operating in the industrial, agricultural, transport, construction, trade, tourism and other fields.

Speaking at the event, Economy Minister of Mikail Jabbarov noted that the participation of businessmen from both countries operating in various fields indicates a great interest in mutual cooperation. Stressing that President Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to the development of trade and economic ties with Turkey, Jabbarov noted the main goal of the economic cooperation between the two countries is achieving a trade turnover of 15 billion dollars. He said that there are great opportunities for increasing trade between the countries, and measures are being taken in this direction.

Stressing the importance of the trade sector in bilateral cooperation, Jabbarov noted that the two countries have great opportunities for cooperation in many areas of the economy, including investment, energy, industrial, transport, agricultural, trade, educational fields, the ICT sector. He further invited businessmen to benefit from these opportunities.

It was noted that in February 2020, it is planned to hold a presentation on the investment opportunities of the two countries with the participation of businessmen from Azerbaijan and Turkey and this will play an important role in the development of trade relations.

Ruhsar Pekcan noted the great potential for the development of trade and economic partnership, and invited entrepreneurs to increase mutual investments.








