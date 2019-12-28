TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold price up in Azerbaijan

27 December 2019 [10:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold price increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 27 compared to the price on Dec. 26, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 16.9 manat and amounted to over 2,572 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0988 manat and amounted to 30.5 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by over 3.07 manat and amounted to 1,618 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 29.8 manat and amounted to 3,246 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec. 27, 2019

Dec. 26, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,572.0235

2,555.1085

Silver

XAG

30.4209

30.5197

Platinum

XPT

1,618.0430

1,614.8640

Palladium

XPD

3,246.7110

3,216.9100

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 27)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/189614.html

Print version

Views: 230

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also