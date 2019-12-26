Azerbaijan allocates $4.4m to 73,000 low-income families

By Azernews





By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan has allocated $4.4 million to implement the president’s December 23 decree “On one-time assistance for low-income families” on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

The decree is expected to cover up to 73 thousand low-income families (nearly 290 thousand family members) and envisages allocating $58 to each family.

The one-time assistance from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population will be transferred to the accounts of families receiving targeted state social assistance on the eve of the holiday celebreated on December 31.

It is worth mentioning that 40 percent of the 2020 state budget is socially oriented. Earlier, President Aliyev had stressed the importance of social project in the country.

“I believe that Azerbaijan is an exemplary country on a global scale in terms of social protection. The minimum wage and pensions are increasing, while the self-employment program is gaining pace. This year, the program will cover more than 10,000 people. The number of people receiving targeted social assistance is growing. I set the task for the Minister of Labor and Social Protection: we must provide even more assistance to people of this category. At present, each family receives assistance exceeding 200 manats [$117] on average. The number of such families should be increased,” Aliyev had said..