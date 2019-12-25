Country to continue enhancing agricultural infrastructure in 2020

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan will continue improving and reconstructing its agricultural infrastructure in 2020, Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov has said.

“In particular, the construction of a new horse breeding center in Agstafa will be completed next year. The construction of the laboratory building of the Research Institute of Veterinary Medicine, a clinic of veterinary medicine, and a livestock complex for the Research Institute of Animal Husbandry in Goychay has already begun,” local media quoted Karimov as saying.

He noted that next year the construction of the vaccination complex of the Research Institute of Viticulture and Winemaking in Shemakha is planned to be completed. He added that the construction of the beekeeping complex Ismayilli village of Lahij region will also begin in 2020.

“Also, we continue working to improve the material and technical base of the Azerbaijan State Agrarian University. The construction of a new university building, as well as a vocational school is at the completion stage is. Next year, the construction and commissioning of sorting centers for various purposes is planned,” Karimov said.

Karimov noted that the Agriculture Ministry has a number of tasks that can seriously affect the sustainable development of the agrarian sector in 2020.

“As I said, important work will be done to implement the Electronic Agriculture Information System, a new subsidy mechanism and agrarian insurance system in 2020. At the same time, we aim to provide intensive development of the agrarian sector in all areas of the economy, to increase agricultural products with high productivity and export potential, "the minister added.

The Azerbaijani government has always paid special attention to the development of the agriculture sector, as it plays an important role in the long-term and sustainable development of the country's economy, economic diversification and food security, regional development, as well as the reduction of poverty and unemployment.

As a result of the large-scale agrarian reforms carried out by the government, Azerbaijan’s agriculture has shown sustainable development pattern in 2019. The country’s agriculture increased by 7.1 percent in January-October 2019 and the share of the agrarian sector in GDP reached 6.2 percent.