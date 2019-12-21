Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Dec. 9
1.7
Dec. 16
1.7
Dec. 10
1.7
Dec. 17
1.7
Dec. 11
1.7
Dec. 18
1.7
Dec. 12
1.7
Dec. 19
1.7
Dec. 13
1.7
Dec. 20
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.03 manat or 0.2 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8921 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Dec. 9
1.8796
Dec. 16
1.8926
Dec. 10
1.8813
Dec. 17
1.8950
Dec. 11
1.8853
Dec. 18
1.8923
Dec. 12
1.8941
Dec. 19
1.8914
Dec. 13
1.8991
Dec. 20
1.8896
Average weekly
1.8879
Average weekly
1.8921
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0002 manat or 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0272 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Dec. 9
0.0267
Dec. 16
0.0271
Dec. 10
0.0268
Dec. 17
0.0272
Dec. 11
0.0267
Dec. 18
0.0272
Dec. 12
0.0269
Dec. 19
0.0272
Dec. 13
0.0271
Dec. 20
0.0273
Average weekly
0.0268
Average weekly
0.0272
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.062 manat (2.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.289 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Dec. 9
0.2939
Dec. 16
0.2924
Dec. 10
0.2926
Dec. 17
0.2906
Dec. 11
0.2928
Dec. 18
0.2888
Dec. 12
0.2930
Dec. 19
0.2870
Dec. 13
0.2940
Dec. 20
0.2862
Average weekly
0.2933
Average weekly
0.2890