Minister: farmers in Azerbaijan to receive subsidies only within e-system

By Trend





Starting from 2020, subsidies to farmers in Azerbaijan will be given only within the electronic system, the country's Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov said at the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants, Trend reports.

According to the minister, in 2019, 430,000 farmers passed registration in the e-agriculture system and 270,000 farmers provided information about the autumn sowing.

Karimov noted that a significant increase was recorded in 2019 in the exports of agricultural products, along with an increase in the share of agriculture in GDP, compared to 2018.

Baku is hosting the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants on Dec. 20. The forum is attended by Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli as well as other officials and about 900 entrepreneurs.