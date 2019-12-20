Gold price up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold price increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 20, compared to the prices on Dec. 19, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 2.2015 manat and amounted to slightly over 2,514 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.023 manat and amounted to over 28.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.377 manat and amounted to 1,590 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 29.2 manat and amounted to 3,305 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 20, 2019 Dec. 19, 2019 Gold XAU 2,514.4190 2,512.2175 Silver XAG 28.9987 28.9757 Platinum XPT 1,590.5370 1,589.1600 Palladium XPD 3,305.7350 3,276.4525

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 20)







