Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 16, compared to the prices on Dec. 13, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 13.2 manat and amounted to 2,507 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1225 manat and amounted to over 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by almost 0.52 manat and amounted to over 1,584 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 33.7 manat and amounted to 3,303 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 16, 2019 Dec. 13, 2019 Gold XAU 2,507.7890 2,494.5375 Silver XAG 28.8487 28.7262 Platinum XPT 1,584.7400 1,584.2215 Palladium XPD 3,303.1850 3,336.8875