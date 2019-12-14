Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 7.9 manat ($4.6) or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,491 manat ($1,465).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 2 2,481.3030 Dec. 9 2,494.5375 Dec. 3 2,483.8190 Dec. 10 2,507.2450 Dec. 4 2,514.0025 Dec. 11 2,488.0860 Dec. 5 2,508.9535 Dec. 12 2,484.3800 Dec. 6 2,508.5285 Dec. 13 2,482.8245 Average weekly 2,499.3213 Average weekly 2,491.3986

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.42 manat (24 cent) or 1.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.4 manat ($16.7).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Dec. 2 28.7912 Dec. 9 28.1886 Dec. 3 28.7251 Dec. 10 28.2322 Dec. 4 29.1995 Dec. 11 28.2787 Dec. 5 28.6935 Dec. 12 28.7224 Dec. 6 28.8395 Dec. 13 28.7262 Average weekly 28.8498 Average weekly 28.4296

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 25.8 manat ($15.1) or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,558 manat ($916.4).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Dec. 2 1,525.8435 Dec. 9 1,518.2700 Dec.3 1,527.8665 Dec. 10 1,528.3765 Dec. 4 1,549.8560 Dec. 11 1,565.5130 Dec. 5 1,530.0765 Dec. 12 1,597.4135 Dec. 6 1,527.9940 Dec. 13 1,584.2215 Average weekly 1,532.3273 Average weekly 1,558.1589

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 85.7 manat ($50.4) or 2.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,245 manat ($1,908).