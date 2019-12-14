TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

14 December 2019 [13:13] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 7.9 manat ($4.6) or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,491 manat ($1,465).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Dec. 2

2,481.3030

Dec. 9

2,494.5375

Dec. 3

2,483.8190

Dec. 10

2,507.2450

Dec. 4

2,514.0025

Dec. 11

2,488.0860

Dec. 5

2,508.9535

Dec. 12

2,484.3800

Dec. 6

2,508.5285

Dec. 13

2,482.8245

Average weekly

2,499.3213

Average weekly

2,491.3986

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.42 manat (24 cent) or 1.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.4 manat ($16.7).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Dec. 2

28.7912

Dec. 9

28.1886

Dec. 3

28.7251

Dec. 10

28.2322

Dec. 4

29.1995

Dec. 11

28.2787

Dec. 5

28.6935

Dec. 12

28.7224

Dec. 6

28.8395

Dec. 13

28.7262

Average weekly

28.8498

Average weekly

28.4296

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 25.8 manat ($15.1) or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,558 manat ($916.4).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Dec. 2

1,525.8435

Dec. 9

1,518.2700

Dec.3

1,527.8665

Dec. 10

1,528.3765

Dec. 4

1,549.8560

Dec. 11

1,565.5130

Dec. 5

1,530.0765

Dec. 12

1,597.4135

Dec. 6

1,527.9940

Dec. 13

1,584.2215

Average weekly

1,532.3273

Average weekly

1,558.1589

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 85.7 manat ($50.4) or 2.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,245 manat ($1,908).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Dec. 2

3,132.4030

Dec. 9

3,191.2910

Dec. 3

3,155.5910

Dec. 10

3,205.9535

Dec. 4

3,148.2215

Dec. 11

3,232.4650

Dec. 5

3,180.9380

Dec. 12

3,263.0905

Dec. 6

3,183.5475

Dec. 13

3,336.8875

Average weekly

3,160.1402

Average weekly

3,245.9375

