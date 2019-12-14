Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 7.9 manat ($4.6) or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,491 manat ($1,465).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Dec. 2
2,481.3030
Dec. 9
2,494.5375
Dec. 3
2,483.8190
Dec. 10
2,507.2450
Dec. 4
2,514.0025
Dec. 11
2,488.0860
Dec. 5
2,508.9535
Dec. 12
2,484.3800
Dec. 6
2,508.5285
Dec. 13
2,482.8245
Average weekly
2,499.3213
Average weekly
2,491.3986
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.42 manat (24 cent) or 1.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.4 manat ($16.7).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Dec. 2
28.7912
Dec. 9
28.1886
Dec. 3
28.7251
Dec. 10
28.2322
Dec. 4
29.1995
Dec. 11
28.2787
Dec. 5
28.6935
Dec. 12
28.7224
Dec. 6
28.8395
Dec. 13
28.7262
Average weekly
28.8498
Average weekly
28.4296
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 25.8 manat ($15.1) or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,558 manat ($916.4).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Dec. 2
1,525.8435
Dec. 9
1,518.2700
Dec.3
1,527.8665
Dec. 10
1,528.3765
Dec. 4
1,549.8560
Dec. 11
1,565.5130
Dec. 5
1,530.0765
Dec. 12
1,597.4135
Dec. 6
1,527.9940
Dec. 13
1,584.2215
Average weekly
1,532.3273
Average weekly
1,558.1589
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 85.7 manat ($50.4) or 2.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,245 manat ($1,908).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Dec. 2
3,132.4030
Dec. 9
3,191.2910
Dec. 3
3,155.5910
Dec. 10
3,205.9535
Dec. 4
3,148.2215
Dec. 11
3,232.4650
Dec. 5
3,180.9380
Dec. 12
3,263.0905
Dec. 6
3,183.5475
Dec. 13
3,336.8875
Average weekly
3,160.1402
Average weekly
3,245.9375