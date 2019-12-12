Country to produce eco-friendly fuel

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

In 2021-2022, Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery plans to produce diesel and gasoline fuel that meets Euro 5 standard.

These types of fuel will be produced after the completion of modernization and reconstruction work carried out at the plant, local media reported referring to the State oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

This will significantly reduce harmful effect of vehicle emission to the atmosphere. The modernization of the plant will make a significant contribution to environmental protection, as more than 80 percent of emissions in Azerbaijan are produced by vehicles.

Currently, the plant is undergoing the 2nd and 3rd stages of the modernization and reconstruction.

One of the main goals of the project is to improve the environmental situation in Baku. Old plants present a number of environmental risks during production processes. Modernization will minimize such risks. To this end, the modernization project envisages introducing modern technologies that comply with international standards.

In October 2019, the four main technological units - a device for the primary processing of fuel for diesel and jet engines, catalytic cracking device for obtaining gasoline and liquid gases, a coking device for producing other oil products, and catalytic reforming units - underwent a complete overhaul as part of the modernization and reconstruction project.

It is also planned to increase production volumes to 7.5 million tons in 2024-2025.

Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in the South Caucasus.

The refinery is processing 21 out of 24 grades of Azerbaijan crude and 15 different petroleum products, including automotive gasoline, aviation kerosene, diesel fuel, black oil, petroleum coke, and others. The plant is meeting the republic’s entire demand for petroleum products completely. Some 45 percent of its petroleum products are exported.

The plant’s annual capacity of varies between 4-6 million tons, with the prospect of increasing to 10 million tons.