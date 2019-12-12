Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 12, compared to the prices on Dec. 11, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 19.1 manat and amounted to 2,507 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4437 manat and amounted to over 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 31.9 manat and amounted to 1,597 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 30.6 manat and amounted to 3,263 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 12, 2019 Dec. 11, 2019 Gold XAU 2,507.2450 2,488.0860 Silver XAG 28.7224 28.2787 Platinum XPT 1,597.4135 1,565.5130 Palladium XPD 3,263.0905 3,232.4650