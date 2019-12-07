TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

07 December 2019 [16:11] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.3 manat ($11.9) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,499 manat ($1,470).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Nov. 25

2,485.0175

Dec. 2

2,481.3030

Nov. 26

2,473.8740

Dec. 3

2,483.8190

Nov. 27

2,480.7335

Dec. 4

2,514.0025

Nov. 28

2,475.9480

Dec. 5

2,508.9535

Nov. 29

2,479.0930

Dec. 6

2,508.5285

Average weekly

2,478.9332

Average weekly

2,499.3213

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.117 manat (6 cent) or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.8 manat ($16.9).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Nov. 25

28.8357

Dec. 2

28.7912

Nov. 26

28.6930

Dec. 3

28.7251

Nov. 27

28.9400

Dec. 4

29.1995

Nov. 28

28.8759

Dec. 5

28.6935

Nov. 29

28.8459

Dec. 6

28.8395

Average weekly

28.8381

Average weekly

28.8498

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 5.2 manat ($3) or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,532 manat ($901.3).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Nov. 25

1,523.9395

Dec. 2

1,525.8435

Nov. 26

1,530.8500

Dec.3

1,527.8665

Nov. 27

1,536.9615

Dec. 4

1,549.8560

Nov. 28

1,519.8680

Dec. 5

1,530.0765

Nov. 29

1,523.7610

Dec. 6

1,527.9940

Average weekly

1,527.0760

Average weekly

1,532.3273

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 77.9 manat ($45.8) or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,160 manat ($1,858).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Nov. 25

3,040.6285

Dec. 2

3,132.4030

Nov. 26

3,073.2940

Dec. 3

3,155.5910

Nov. 27

3,069.0610

Dec. 4

3,148.2215

Nov. 28

3,110.1160

Dec. 5

3,180.9380

Nov. 29

3,118.0380

Dec. 6

3,183.5475

Average weekly

3,082.2275

Average weekly

3,160.1402

