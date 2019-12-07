Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.3 manat ($11.9) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,499 manat ($1,470).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Nov. 25
2,485.0175
Dec. 2
2,481.3030
Nov. 26
2,473.8740
Dec. 3
2,483.8190
Nov. 27
2,480.7335
Dec. 4
2,514.0025
Nov. 28
2,475.9480
Dec. 5
2,508.9535
Nov. 29
2,479.0930
Dec. 6
2,508.5285
Average weekly
2,478.9332
Average weekly
2,499.3213
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.117 manat (6 cent) or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.8 manat ($16.9).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Nov. 25
28.8357
Dec. 2
28.7912
Nov. 26
28.6930
Dec. 3
28.7251
Nov. 27
28.9400
Dec. 4
29.1995
Nov. 28
28.8759
Dec. 5
28.6935
Nov. 29
28.8459
Dec. 6
28.8395
Average weekly
28.8381
Average weekly
28.8498
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 5.2 manat ($3) or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,532 manat ($901.3).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Nov. 25
1,523.9395
Dec. 2
1,525.8435
Nov. 26
1,530.8500
Dec.3
1,527.8665
Nov. 27
1,536.9615
Dec. 4
1,549.8560
Nov. 28
1,519.8680
Dec. 5
1,530.0765
Nov. 29
1,523.7610
Dec. 6
1,527.9940
Average weekly
1,527.0760
Average weekly
1,532.3273
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 77.9 manat ($45.8) or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,160 manat ($1,858).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Nov. 25
3,040.6285
Dec. 2
3,132.4030
Nov. 26
3,073.2940
Dec. 3
3,155.5910
Nov. 27
3,069.0610
Dec. 4
3,148.2215
Nov. 28
3,110.1160
Dec. 5
3,180.9380
Nov. 29
3,118.0380
Dec. 6
3,183.5475
Average weekly
3,082.2275
Average weekly
3,160.1402