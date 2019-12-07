Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 20.3 manat ($11.9) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,499 manat ($1,470).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov. 25 2,485.0175 Dec. 2 2,481.3030 Nov. 26 2,473.8740 Dec. 3 2,483.8190 Nov. 27 2,480.7335 Dec. 4 2,514.0025 Nov. 28 2,475.9480 Dec. 5 2,508.9535 Nov. 29 2,479.0930 Dec. 6 2,508.5285 Average weekly 2,478.9332 Average weekly 2,499.3213