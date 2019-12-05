TODAY.AZ / Business

Currency reserves of Azerbaijan's Central Bank increase

05 December 2019 [13:44] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


As of Nov. 30, 2019, currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) have increased by $69 million, compared to the figure at the end of October 2019, Trend reports referring to the bank’s statistical data.

The reserves increased from $6.114 to $6.183 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, the CBA's currency reserves have grown by 9.9 percent, from $5.6 billion. On an annualized basis, the growth in currency reserves amounted to 10.4 percent.

The money supply at the end of November 2019 amounted to over 10.6 billion manat ($6.2 billion), which is 22.5 percent more than in 2018. On an annualized basis, the growth in the money supply amounted to 25.4 percent.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/188913.html

Print version

Views: 221

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also