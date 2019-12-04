Turkey, Azerbaijan complete preparations for mutual recognition of e-signatures

By Trend





All necessary processes of the preparation for mutual recognition of e-signatures between Azerbaijan and Turkey have been completed, and this will accelerate operations between the two countries, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan said.

The Turkish minister made the remark at the 25th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition (Bakutel 2019) held in Baku, Trend reports.

“Relations in the field of communications between Turkey and Azerbaijan are still at the highest level,” Mehmet Cahit Turhan said.

The parties earlier discussed mutual recognition of e-signatures.

Mutual recognition of the system of e-signatures between the two countries will allow signing and sending all customs documents in electronic form. This will create an opportunity to reduce queues at checkpoints, eliminate the risk of falsification of documents and minimize contacts between citizens and officials.