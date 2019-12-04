Azerbaijan, Latvia mull military cooperation

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister has praised the current state of cooperation between his country and Latvia in the military and military-educational fields, the Defense Ministry’s website reported on December 2.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov made the remarks during the meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of Latvia in Azerbaijan Dainis Garan?s.

The sides discussed issues of expanding military relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia and discussed the military-political situation in the region, the problems of international and regional security, as well as prospects for the development of cooperation.

Garan?s expressed satisfaction with the level of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia. He further emphasized that, along with other areas, cooperation between the two countries is also successfully developing both within the framework of NATO programs and on a bilateral basis.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues of mutual interest in the field of defence and security.

The military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia is being held both on a bilateral basis and within the various programs of NATO.

The ties between the two countries have deep historical roots and after the restoration of the independence of the two countries, bilateral relations in political, economic, military and other spheres have been successfully developing.