Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 28, compared to the prices on Nov. 27, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by over 4.7 manat and amounted to just under 2,476 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0641 manat and amounted to 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 17 manat and amounted to just under 1,520 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 41 manat to 3,110 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov.28, 2019 Nov.27, 2019 Gold XAU 2,475.9480 2,480.7335 Silver XAG 28.8759 28.9400 Platinum XPT 1,519.8680 1,536.9615 Palladium XPD 3,110.1160 3,069.0610