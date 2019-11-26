Baku, Sofia ink border cooperation agreement

By Azernews





By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria have signed an agreement on border cooperation.

The agreement was inked during the meeting between Chief of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Major general Elchin Guliyev and delegation led by Bulgarian Interior Minister Mladen Marinov held in Baku on November 21.

During the meeting, Guliyev informed the guests about operational conditions at Azerbaijan’s state borders, the threats to border security, including the occupation of around 20 percent of the country’s territory by Armenia and continuation of illegal use of these territories by Yerevan.

Guliyev spoke about the measures taken by the agency on fighting transboundary crimes and strengthening the border security system.

The sides exchanged views on current situation in the region, challenges to border security, fight against transboundary crime, implementation of practical collaboration in the field of border protection and control and exchange of experience in related fields. They noted that the development of border cooperation can significantly contribute to the existing relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

In turn, Marinov stated that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for Bulgaria both in the energy sector and in the development of future transport corridors, economic ties and security.

It should be noted that the delegation led by Bulgarian Minister of Internal Affairs was firstly received by President Ilham Aliyev on 21 November. During the meeting, Aliyev spoke about furthering cooperation between the two countries in energy and transport fields and touched upon the issues of public order and security, which currently are stable in both countries.