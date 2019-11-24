Volume of Azerbaijan's nitrogen fertilizer exports disclosed

By Trend





In the first nine months of 2019, Azerbaijan exported over 53,321 tons of nitrogen fertilizers for just under $8.6 million, Trend reports referring to a source in the Azerbaijani Government.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's urea exports amounted to just over 53,171 tons in terms of weight and exceeded $8.5 million in monetary terms.

The main destinations for Azerbaijan's urea exports were Turkey (22,193 tons; over $3.5 million) and Russia (over 8,752 tons; $1.4 million).

The rest of the urea exports were supplied to Ukraine, Bulgaria and Romania.

During the reported period, Azerbaijan exported 150 tons of ammonium sulfate for $34,500.

Moreover, in the first nine months of 2019, the import of nitrogen fertilizers into Azerbaijan amounted to 126,954 tons in terms of weight and slightly over $28.2 million in monetary terms.

The imports of ammonium nitrate amounted to 112,151 tons in terms of weight and slightly over $23.7 million in monetary terms.

The main share of Azerbaijan's ammonium nitrate imports was supplied from Russia (89,175 tons; over $19.1 million) and Georgia (22,973 tons; over $4.5 million).

Azerbaijan's SOCAR Carbamide Plant was commissioned on Jan. 16, 2019, and in June 2019 the company began exporting nitrogen fertilizers.

The enterprise includes three production sites: ammonia production; urea production; urea granule production. The plant's capacity is 1,200 tons of ammonia and 2,000 tons of urea per day. At the same time, the plant’s annual revenues from urea exports are projected at $160 million.

Azerbaijan's domestic demand for urea amount to 100,000-150,000 tons per year. Given the plant's capacity in the range of 650,000-660,000 tons of urea, up to 500,000 tons of finished products will be exported.

The main sales markets are Turkey, the countries of the Black Sea region and the Mediterranean.