Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend





Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Nov. 11 1.7 Nov. 18 - Nov. 12 1.7 Nov. 19 1.7 Nov. 13 1.7 Nov. 20 1.7 Nov. 14 1.7 Nov. 21 1.7 Nov. 15 1.7 Nov. 22 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.004 manat or 0.02 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8818 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Nov. 11 - Nov. 18 1.8804 Nov. 12 1.8757 Nov. 19 1.8828 Nov. 13 1.8725 Nov. 20 1.8823 Nov. 14 1.8701 Nov. 21 1.8828 Nov. 15 1.8744 Nov. 22 1.8808 Average weekly 1.8732 Average weekly 1.8818

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week. Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manat. Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Nov. 11 - Nov. 18 0.0267 Nov. 12 0.0266 Nov. 19 0.0266 Nov. 13 0.0265 Nov. 20 0.0266 Nov. 14 0.0264 Nov. 21 0.0266 Nov. 15 0.0266 Nov. 22 0.0267 Average weekly 0.0265 Average weekly 0.0266 The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.026 manat or 1 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.2972 manat. Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Nov. 11 - Nov. 18 0.2957 Nov. 12 0.2945 Nov. 19 0.2962 Nov. 13 0.2943 Nov. 20 0.2978 Nov. 14 0.2948 Nov. 21 0.2982 Nov. 15 0.2954 Nov. 22 0.2983 Average weekly 0.2947 Average weekly 0.2972









