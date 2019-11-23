Azerbaijan’s Nikoil Bank implements rebranding

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Nikoil Bank has implemented rebranding, Trend reports referring to the bank’s press service.

In particular, the bank introduced a new name, logo and slogan - now Nikoil Bank is called Yelo Bank.

The new name of Yelo Bank is a stylized spelling of the English word Yellow. The new name of the bank, as well as the slogan “Brighter Banking”, symbolize a bright, vibrant, new approach to banking services.

Yellow is also the main color of the new corporate identity of the bank. The logo of the bank features a black text with the name of the bank on the yellow square, written in a font that meets the latest trends in modern design.

The transition to a new name and the introduction of a new corporate identity will occur gradually and should be completed in April 2020. At the first stage, a new logo will appear in official documents and individual elements of communication. For some time the old logo of the bank will be used in advertising communication, and in the coming months, the design of branches, ATMs, web pages, advertising materials will be completely updated and Yelo Bank will completely replace the old name.

The introduction of a new banking service model will take place in parallel with updating the network of branches and their transition to a completely new design.

The well-known London agency Winkreative, with which the biggest financial institutions and international brands have been cooperating for more than 20 years, worked on the bank’s rebranding.

The main shareholder of the bank, a well-known Russian businessman of Azerbaijani origin Vagit Alekperov congratulated the staff on the successful start of the bank’s renewal.

“Yelo Bank is not just a new name or a new color,” Alekperov said. “It is a symbol of updates the work on which has been going on for two years and which resulted in the bank’s readiness to move to a qualitatively new level. I’m sure that the new Yelo Bank, as a reliable and rapidly developing financial institution, will hold a worthy place in Azerbaijan’s banking market. As the bank’s main shareholder, I will continue to give the bank every support in this.”

“According to our strategy, Yelo Bank will focus on servicing and lending to micro, small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals,” said Marina Kulishova, chairperson of the Bank’s Supervisory Board. “We want to become the most attractive bank for this segment and are ready to invest our resources in introducing innovative, modern financial services. With this, Yelo Bank will also contribute to the overall development of Azerbaijan’s banking sector.”

“The bank’s team is inspired by the new name, color and the meaning behind this important update for us,” Bank Chairman Nikoloz Shurgaia said. “Brighter Banking is our new customer service model, which is built on the inspirational work of each employee as part of our common team. I would also like to note the importance of the support that the shareholders provide to the bank. I am sure that with our joint efforts, Yelo Bank will very soon become a symbol of a modern, advanced, high-tech bank for which client comes first.”