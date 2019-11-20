Azerbaijan to resume horse export to Kazakhstan

By Azernews









By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan intends to restore horse meat export to Kazakhstan, local media has reported.

Resumption of horse exports to Kazakhstan will contribute to the growth of mutual trade turnover and development of trade and economic relations between two countries.

Azerbaijan first started horse meat export in 2016 when 1,155 horses were exported abroad. In 2017, the figure increased by 6.6 times compared to 2016 and amounted to 7,619.

Kazakhstan was the only source of horse meat export back those years. Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture has not published any data on export of hose meat since 2018.

Note that in 2016 and in 2017, the average export price of one carcass was $141 and $148 respectively. The Ministry of Agriculture regarded Russia and China as a prospective market for horse meat export.

Additionally, European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, which actively import horse meat were also mentioned by the ministry. It should be noted that in 2016, Azerbaijan agreed to send horse meat to Moldova, based on the agreement concluded between the companies of the two countries.

According to the official information from Ministry of Agriculture, a special committee was set up in 2016 with the aim of horse meat export. “Our goal is to export horses that have lost their genetic potential and are not so suitable for use,” the ministry had reported.

There are horses in Azerbaijan mainly of Karabakh and Dilboz breeds. Significant progress has been made in the association of the gene pool of these horses.