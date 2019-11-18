Azerbaijan, Mexico discuss maritime transport cooperation

By Azernews





Director of State Maritime Agency Gudrat Gurbanov and Mexican Ambassador Juan Rodrigo Labardini Flores have discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation in the maritime field during a meeting held on November 14.

Gurbanov noted that Mexico has rich experience in the field of maritime transport, saying that there were opportunities and prospects for the development of bilateral ties and for exchange of experience in this direction.

Gurbanov reminded that Mexico was the first Latin American country where Azerbaijan opened its embassy and that the two countries enjoy close bilateral ties.

Furthermore, Gurbanov informed the guests about success of the State Maritime Agency, adding that President Ilham Aliyev has ensured great opportunities for the dynamic progress of the maritime transport sector.

Gurbanov said that State Maritime Agency pays special attention to the study of the experience of foremost countries in the field of maritime transport and its application in Azerbaijan. He briefed the ambassador on the work of the agency, maritime transport field of Azerbaijan and management of a seafaring safety system. Gurbanov stressed that the agency has been very effective in training its seafaring officers. Diplomas and certificates issued to these officers by the State Maritime Agency were recognized by European Union in 2009, he said.

The director also emphasized that the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has supported Mexico’s candidacy in the category "C" in 2017.

Praising the ties between the two countries, ambassador emphasized the importance of cooperation as part of the IMO. In addition, the diplomat noted the importance of holding meetings between the relevant structures in third countries, as part of international events.

Ambassador mentioned that Mexico’s participation at IMO has made a positive contribution to the organization. Noting that the Mexican harbor network consists of 117 ports, Flores said that these ports have been enhanced. He also informed about the presence of high-level port facilities in Mexico, with access to the Pacific and the Atlantic oceans. Furthermore, the ambassador highlighted the possibilities of the new Veracruz port, whose operational capacity will reach 98 million tons per year.