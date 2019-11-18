Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 18, compared to the prices on Nov. 15, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 0.28 manat to just under 2,493 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0659 manat and amounted to over 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 15.3 manat and amounted to just over 1,516 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 31.1 manat to 2,933 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 18, 2019 Nov. 15, 2019 Gold XAU 2,492.9310 2,493.2200 Silver XAG 28.7649 28.8308 Platinum XPT 1,516.3235 1,500.9980 Palladium XPD 2,933.2650 2,964.4600