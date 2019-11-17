Azerbaijan's oil, gas exports revealed

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s declared oil exports amounted to 26.85 million tons worth $12.96 billion in January-October 2019, the State Customs Committee has told local media.

In the same period of 2018, the declared oil export from Azerbaijan amounted to 24.2 million tons worth $12.9 billion. Thus, over the reporting period of 2019, oil export increased in quantitative terms by 11 percent, while in value terms by 0.3 percent.

The Committee’s data says the export of gas volumes declared by customs from Azerbaijan for indicated period of 2019 made up 9.6 billion cubic meters worth $1.88 billion.

For comparison, in January-October 2018, the declared gas export from Azerbaijan amounted to 6.18 billion cubic meters with a value of $1.2 billion. Thus, during the reporting period of 2019, gas export increased in quantitative terms by 55.1 percent, in monetary terms - by 55.6 percent.

In 2018, the declared oil export from Azerbaijan amounted to 29.5 million tons worth $15.7 billion, gas - 7.9 billion cubic meters worth $1.5 billion.

State Customs Committee maintains export statistics based on the declaration. The declaration on the gas sold is provided after the actual sale, and not at the time of its pumping through pipelines.

Currently, SOCAR is the only producer of oil products in the country, and also operates more than 370 filling stations in Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine.

As one of the world's 50 largest oil companies, SOCAR has a significant position in a number of regional and international energy projects.

Three production divisions, one oil refinery and one gas processing plant, a deep water platform fabrication yard, two trusts, one institution, and 23 subdivisions are operating as corporate entities under SOCAR.

Azerbaijan mainly carries out oil exports through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, and gas exports via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), namely the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum.

Currently, an average of 110,000 tons of oil and 94 million cubic meters of gas are extracted per day in Azerbaijan from offshore and onshore fields, including the Shah Deniz, Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Umid fields, which are jointly operated with foreign companies.