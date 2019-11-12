CEC: Invitations sent to 15 countries to observe municipal elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Enough international observers will attend the upcoming municipal elections in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

According to the CEC chairman, usually not as many international observers participate in municipal elections as in presidential and parliamentary elections.

"However, the CEC has sent invitations to the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, because this congress usually conducts observations in municipal elections," Panahov said.

The CEC chairman added that invitations have also been sent to central election commissions of 15 countries.

"According to the provisions of the Electoral Code, it is also possible to invite NGOs as observers," Panahov added.

The municipal elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Dec. 23, 2019.