Gold, silver platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 12, compared to the prices on Nov. 8, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 22.33 manat to 2,475 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by almost 0.21 manat and amounted to 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 44 manat and amounted to 1,496 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 185.6 manat to over 2,870 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 12, 2019 Nov. 8, 2019 Gold XAU 2,475.5485 2,497.8780 Silver XAG 28.7033 28.9124 Platinum XPT 1,496.1700 1,540.2000 Palladium XPD 2,870.6285 3,056.2600