Minister: Latvia invites Azerbaijan specialists to develop business ideas in field of start-up

Azerbaijan specialists are invited to develop business ideas in Latvia in the field of start-up, Minister of Economics of the Republic of Latvia Ralfs Nemiro said in an interview with Trend.

He noted that Latvia is interested in expanding economic and trade interaction with Azerbaijan.

"Latvian companies are already doing business in Azerbaijan in fields like transport and logistics, mechanical engineering, ICT, food production, architecture, design, construction, chemical, pharmaceutical industries, tourism, education, clean technologies etc. We would like to expand this cooperation exchange. We are interested to cooperate in the sectors such as bioeconomy, biomedicine, smart technology. We see a good potential for our entrepreneurs and scientists to create innovations projects in abovementioned areas. Azerbaijan specialists are also invited to develop business ideas in Latvia in the field of start-up," added the minister.

Nemiro believes that in the field of tourism and health protection it is particularly important to strengthen the cooperation between the cities of the two countries in order to jointly organize health protection and rehabilitation activities, as well as promote recovering tourism possibilities between Latvia and Azerbaijan.

"Moreover, we are linked by direct air traffic between our capital cities that helps us to facilitate tourism industry in both ways. As well as we can cooperate in agriculture and food production sector, particularly the diary and fish products, food product safety, production technologies and diagnostics of animal diseases," he added.

The minister went on to add that good cooperation has been established between Latvia and Azerbaijan in the field of construction safety monitoring.

"In 2017, the agreement between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economics of the Republic of Latvia on cooperation in the field of state supervision over construction safety was signed. Construction experts from Azerbaijan have visited Ministry of Economics of Latvia to discuss related issues," he said.

The minister announced that the next 8th session of the Latvian-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission is planned to be held in Latvia, most likely going to be held in the next year.