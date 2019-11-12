Transport infrastructure, political stability in Azerbaijan contributed to its great importance within One Belt, One Road initiative

By Trend









The transport infrastructure and political stability in Azerbaijan contributed to the country's great importance within the One Belt One Road initiative, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend.

“The supply of goods to Prague along the central corridor of the One Belt, One Road initiative is considered profitable, including saving time,” the MP said.

“Azerbaijan is one of the first countries which supported China’s One Belt, One Road initiative,” Huseynov said.

“The implementation of the projects of the East-West Transport Corridor and the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is a new stage in the Azerbaijan-China economic relations,” the MP said.

"The opportunities for transit cargo transportation provided by Azerbaijan when sending goods from China to Europe are very effective and promising,” Huseynov said. “The One Belt, One Road Initiative not only opens up new transportation opportunities, but also encourages trade, tourism, international contacts and promotes stability, security and peace in the Eurasian space."

The MP added that Azerbaijan’s leadership is carrying out the necessary work to increase the country's positions in cargo transportation in the region and around the world by effective use of the country’s geographical position, as well as the transport and transit infrastructure.

"Of course, the ties with China, which has the second biggest economy in the world, are of particular importance in this regard," Huseynov said.

The MP added that friendship and cooperation between China and Azerbaijan are developing every day.

The China Railway Express freight train, heading from China to Europe via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, passing Istanbul, is moving to Europe through the Marmaray tunnel.