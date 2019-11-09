Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Oct. 28
1.7
Nov. 4
1.7
Oct. 29
1.7
Nov. 5
1.7
Oct. 30
1.7
Nov. 6
1.7
Oct. 31
1.7
Nov. 7
1.7
Nov. 1
1.7
Nov. 8
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0204 manat or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was nearly 1.8860 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Oct. 28
1.8840
Nov. 4
1.8986
Oct. 29
1.8859
Nov. 5
1.8911
Oct. 30
1.8885
Nov. 6
1.8820
Oct. 31
1.8929
Nov. 7
1.8800
Nov. 1
1.8874
Nov. 8
1.8782
Average weekly
1.8928
Average weekly
1.8860
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manat (0.3 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0268 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Oct. 28
0.0266
Nov. 4
0.0268
Oct. 29
0.0267
Nov. 5
0.0268
Oct. 30
0.0267
Nov. 6
0.0268
Oct. 31
0.0266
Nov. 7
0.0267
Nov. 1
0.0266
Nov. 8
0.0267
Average weekly
0.0266
Average weekly
0.0268
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.003 manat or 0.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was nearly 0.2962 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Oct. 28
0.2935
Nov. 4
0.2981
Oct. 29
0.2902
Nov. 5
0.2965
Oct. 30
0.2928
Nov. 6
0.2954
Oct. 31
0.2952
Nov. 7
0.2953
Nov. 1
0.2948
Nov. 8
0.2955
Average weekly
0.2933
Average weekly
0.2962