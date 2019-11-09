Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by over 72.2 manat ($42.5) or 2.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,537 manat ($1,492).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Oct. 28
2,556.4090
Nov. 4
2,570.1365
Oct. 29
2,536.1280
Nov. 5
2,559.7665
Oct. 30
2,531.7165
Nov. 6
2,525.9535
Oct. 31
2,545.5545
Nov. 7
2,535.4735
Nov. 1
2,568.1050
Nov. 8
2,497.8780
Average weekly
2,547.5826
Average weekly
2,537.8416
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by over 1.8 manat ($1.1) or 6.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30 manat ($17.6).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Oct. 28
30.6315
Nov. 4
30.7965
Oct. 29
30.2878
Nov. 5
30.6561
Oct. 30
30.2524
Nov. 6
29.8721
Oct. 31
30.4691
Nov. 7
29.9718
Nov. 1
30.6850
Nov. 8
28.9124
Average weekly
30.4652
Average weekly
30.0418
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 80 manat ($47) or 4.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at almost 1,581 manat ($929.9).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Oct. 28
1,571.8200
Nov. 4
1,620.2275
Oct. 29
1,553.3070
Nov. 5
1,593.7330
Oct. 30
1,566.1250
Nov. 6
1,570.9700
Oct. 31
1,576.6990
Nov. 7
1,579.3340
Nov. 1
1,583.8050
Nov. 8
1,540.2000
Average weekly
1,570.3512
Average weekly
1,580.8929
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 28.9 manat ($17) or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,048 manat ($1,793.2).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Oct. 28
3,020.9850
Nov. 4
3,084.6415
Oct. 29
3,060.4335
Nov. 5
3,032.0605
Oct. 30
3,038.4100
Nov. 6
3,016.0040
Oct. 31
3,087.9565
Nov. 7
3,054.0670
Nov. 1
3,055.9370
Nov. 8
3,056.2600
Average weekly
3,052.7444
Average weekly
3,048.6066