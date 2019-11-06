Azerbaijan ranks 21st in world in terms of growth of innovative companies

By Trend





Azerbaijan has ranked 21st in the “growth of innovative companies” subcategory in the Global Competitiveness Index report by the World Economic Forum, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan managed to leave behind such developed countries as Canada (25th place), Australia (28th place), Japan (30th place), France (31st place) and other countries.

In this category, Azerbaijan lags behind countries such as the US (second place), the Netherlands (fourth place), Denmark (ninth place), Hong Kong (16th place) and others.

Israel took the first place in the ranking for this category, and the Haiti Republic took the last (141st) place.

In general, in the Global Competitiveness Index, Azerbaijan took 58th place among 141 countries. Thus, the country climbed up 11 steps in 2019, 2.7 points more (gaining 62.7 points).

The Global Competitiveness Index is a global study and the accompanying ranking of countries in terms of economic competitiveness, compiled annually by the World Economic Forum.

Azerbaijan has recently advanced 14 steps and ranked 43rd among 125 countries in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2019. Thus, Azerbaijan ranked first in this rating in the post-Soviet space, excluding the Baltic countries.