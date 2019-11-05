Gold, silver, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 4 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by just over two manat to slightly over 2,570 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.11 manat and amounted to just under 30.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by just over 36.4 manat and amounted to slightly over 1,620 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 28.7 manat to 3,084 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 4, 2019 Nov. 1, 2019 Gold XAU 2,570.1365 2,568.1050 Silver XAG 30.7965 30.6850 Platinum XPT 1,620.2275 1,583.8050 Palladium XPD 3,084.6415 3,055.9370