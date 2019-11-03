Azerbaijan reveals change in macroeconomic indicators for past 15 years

By Trend

Over the past 15 years, gross domestic product in Azerbaijan has grown by about 3 times, industrial production by 2.6 times, export volumes by 4.7 times and foreign exchange reserves by 24 times, Trend reports with reference to statistics on macroeconomic indicators for the reporting period.

During the same period, infrastructure projects were implemented in Azerbaijan, mainly in the regions.

Thus, over the past 15 years, 15,000 kilometers of roads have been laid, most of which accounted for villages and intercity automobile routes in the regions. For example, in just six months of this year, about 400 kilometers of roads were laid.

At the same time, gas supply in Azerbaijan exceeded 95 percent.

To date, social administrative buildings are being built in all regions, and the service infrastructure is expanding.

Nine industrial parks and quarters were created in the regions, in which 78 residents were registered, and 45 of them have already begun to operate.

The creation of 9 industrial parks and quarters contributed to the creation of more than 11,000 new jobs.

As a result of the implementation of these projects, products worth 1.5 billion manat ($878.6 million) were produced, a part of which, in the amount of 300 million manat ($175.7 million), was exported to foreign markets.

All these indicators were achieved as part of the State Program for the Economic Development of Regions in Azerbaijan.