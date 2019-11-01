Director general of Azerigaz PU appointed as head of SOCAR Gas Export Department

By Trend

By the order of President of the Azerbaijan State Oil Company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev, personnel changes within the company structure have been made, Trend reports referring to the company.

Director General of Azerigaz Production Union (PU) Akbar Hajiyev has been appointed the head of SOCAR Gas Export Department, Deputy Director General of Azerigaz PU Ruslan Aliyev has been appointed the Azerigaz director general, Head of Gas Export Department Gagamali Seyfullayev has been appointed the head of the Oil and Gas Construction Trust, and Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery Fizuli Taghiyev has been appointed the head of the SOCAR Security Department.

Mirkazim Abbasov and Rashad Aliyev have been appointed advisers to the SOCAR president.