Baku Stock Exchange updates list of Repo securities

By Trend





A number of new provisions that stimulate repo transactions have come into force in the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) in connection with the approval of amendments to the “Rules for the Organization and Holding of Trades in Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments on the BSE”, Trend reports referring to the BSE website.

Repo transaction is a sale (purchase) of investment securities with the obligation to repurchase (sell) those investment securities under pre-defined conditions.

Following the changes, corporate securities quoted in the main and standard segments of the BSE market can be used as Repo securities.

On Nov. 1, 2019, a new list of Repo securities and their collateral ratio entered into force at BSE. The list is available on the BSE website in Repo Market section.