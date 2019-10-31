Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Georgia

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan has increased the export of oil, gas and oil products to Georgia in the first nine months of 2019.

In particular, Georgia imported 1.2 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan worth $200.8 million in January-September 2019, the National Statistics Office of Georgia has reported.

The gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Georgia increased by 7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Azerbaijan is the main supplier of gas to Georgia. Today, Georgia receives natural gas from Azerbaijan through two sources. Thus, Georgia supplies the population and thermal power plants with gas purchased from SOCAR. In addition, Georgia receives a transit share for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to the world market.

SOCAR supplies gas through the Gazimahammad-Gazakh pipeline. In addition, Azerbaijani gas is supplied to Georgia from the Shah-Deniz field via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline.

In 2018, Georgia imported 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan.

In the reporting period, Georgia imported 122,827 tons of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan at $67.726 million. Thus, the volume of imported oil and oil products increased by 4,439 tons or 3.7 percent.

As for electricity exports to Georgia, their cost amounted to $40.9 million in January-September 2019. The volume of electricity imported by Georgia increased by 33.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

The value of electricity imported by a neighboring country from Azerbaijan increased by 24.5 percent. Georgia imported electricity from Azerbaijan at $30.3 million in January-August 2018.

Last, Azerbaijan's electricity exports increased by 165.2 million kWh in comparison with 2017 (1.28 billion kWh), reaching almost 1.5 billion kWh. As much as 1.23 billion kWh of this amount was exported to Georgia.

Georgia is a key transit country for Azerbaijan, through which Azerbaijan’s main pipelines for the supply of oil and gas to the West are laid. For instance, the Baku-Supsa and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipelines pass through the neighboring country. Also, gas from the Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is transported to Turkey through Georgia.