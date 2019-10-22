Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 22 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 8.534 manat to 2,523 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.0055 manat to almost 30 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 8.0835 manat to 1,510 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 3.9015 manat to nearly 3,005 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Oct. 22, 2019
Oct. 21, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,523.9390
2,532.4730
Silver
XAG
29.8613
29.8558
Platinum
XPT
1,510.4840
1,518.5675
Palladium
XPD
3,005.7700
3,009.6715
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 22)