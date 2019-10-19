Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 7.599 manat or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,531.2014 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Oct. 7 2,559.7665 Oct. 14 2,528.1125 Oct. 8 2,535.2185 Oct. 15 2,539.8255 Oct. 9 2,560.2765 Oct. 16 2,523.2675 Oct. 10 2,564.6710 Oct. 17 2,529.0900 Oct. 11 2,542.0185 Oct. 18 2,535.7115 Average weekly 2,552.3902 Average weekly 2,531.2014

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0747 manat or 0.25 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.7769 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Oct. 7 29.7894 Oct. 14 29.8699 Oct. 8 29.5995 Oct. 15 30.1002 Oct. 9 30.1966 Oct. 16 29.6705 Oct. 10 30.3195 Oct. 17 29.4487 Oct. 11 29.7951 Oct. 18 29.7952 Average weekly 29.9400 Average weekly 29.7769

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 9.724 manat or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,510.9515 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Oct. 7 1,494.1725 Oct. 14 1,516.5360 Oct. 8 1,498.1335 Oct. 15 1,518.9075 Oct. 9 1,519.4685 Oct. 16 1,509.1070 Oct. 10 1,515.0655 Oct. 17 1,503.3950 Oct. 11 1,530.9775 Oct. 18 1,506.8120 Average weekly 1,511.5635 Average weekly 1,510.9515

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 106.2160 manats or 3.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,554.9414 manats.