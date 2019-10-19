Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Oct. 7
1.7
Oct. 14
1.7
Oct. 8
1.7
Oct. 15
1.7
Oct. 9
1.7
Oct. 16
1.7
Oct. 10
1.7
Oct. 17
1.7
Oct. 11
1.7
Oct. 18
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0155 manats or 0.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8797 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Oct. 7
1.8666
Oct. 14
1.8752
Oct. 8
1.8660
Oct. 15
1.8748
Oct. 9
1.8636
Oct. 16
1.8751
Oct. 10
1.8677
Oct. 17
1.8829
Oct. 11
1.8726
Oct. 18
1.8907
Average weekly
1.8673
Average weekly
1.8797
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Oct. 7
0.0263
Oct. 14
0.0265
Oct. 8
0.0262
Oct. 15
0.0264
Oct. 9
0.0261
Oct. 16
0.0264
Oct. 10
0.0262
Oct. 17
0.0265
Oct. 11
0.0264
Oct. 18
0.0265
Average weekly
0.0262
Average weekly
0.0264
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0041 manat or 1.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2888 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Oct. 7
0.2977
Oct. 14
0.2883
Oct. 8
0.2911
Oct. 15
0.2873
Oct. 9
0.2912
Oct. 16
0.2870
Oct. 10
0.2896
Oct. 17
0.2890
Oct. 11
0.2908
Oct. 18
0.2924
Average weekly
0.2921
Average weekly
0.2888