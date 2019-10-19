TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

19 October 2019 [14:59] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Oct. 7

1.7

Oct. 14

1.7

Oct. 8

1.7

Oct. 15

1.7

Oct. 9

1.7

Oct. 16

1.7

Oct. 10

1.7

Oct. 17

1.7

Oct. 11

1.7

Oct. 18

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0155 manats or 0.8 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8797 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Oct. 7

1.8666

Oct. 14

1.8752

Oct. 8

1.8660

Oct. 15

1.8748

Oct. 9

1.8636

Oct. 16

1.8751

Oct. 10

1.8677

Oct. 17

1.8829

Oct. 11

1.8726

Oct. 18

1.8907

Average weekly

1.8673

Average weekly

1.8797

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Oct. 7

0.0263

Oct. 14

0.0265

Oct. 8

0.0262

Oct. 15

0.0264

Oct. 9

0.0261

Oct. 16

0.0264

Oct. 10

0.0262

Oct. 17

0.0265

Oct. 11

0.0264

Oct. 18

0.0265

Average weekly

0.0262

Average weekly

0.0264

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0041 manat or 1.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2888 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Oct. 7

0.2977

Oct. 14

0.2883

Oct. 8

0.2911

Oct. 15

0.2873

Oct. 9

0.2912

Oct. 16

0.2870

Oct. 10

0.2896

Oct. 17

0.2890

Oct. 11

0.2908

Oct. 18

0.2924

Average weekly

0.2921

Average weekly

0.2888

