Changeable cloudy weather expected on Saturday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 19.

Short rain and weak fog will be observed at night. North wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 16-18 °C at night, 22-25 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be 16-18 °C at night, 23-25 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will be above the norm 764 mm. The relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However, rainy weather is expected in some places at night. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 12-17 °C at night, 23-28 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 5-10 °C at night, 15-20 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.