Turkmen president intends to visit Italy

By Trend





President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov intends to pay an official visit to Italy in November 2019, Trend reports on Oct. 16 referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

This issue was touched upon during the Turkmen delegation’s visit to Italy.

The delegation was headed by Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Berdyniyaz Myatiev. Myatiev held the talks with Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Manlio Di Stefano.

The issues of expanding cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic and cultural fields were discussed during the meeting. The issues related to the upcoming joint business forum, which is scheduled to be held in Milan as part of the Turkmen president’s official visit, were also touched upon.

While stressing the positive dynamics in the development of relations, the sides stood for further strengthening the ties in various spheres of mutual interest.

According to the Turkmen State Statistics Committee, the biggest increase in the total export volume by country was observed in Italy - more than ten times in January 2019 compared to January 2018.

The recent foreign trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Italy has reached annually about $1.5 billion with a great predominance of the export of the Turkmen goods.

The two countries see the fuel and energy sector, trade, the transport and communications complex and agriculture as the key vectors of intensifying the cooperation.