Country to increase tourist flow with Uzbekistan

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Benefiting from their location at Great Silk Road, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan intend to increase mutual tourist flow.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) and Uzbekistan’s State Tourism Development Committee have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, held in Baku on October 14-15.

The document was signed by Nahid Bagirov, Chairman of the AzTA, and Ulugbek Azamov, Deputy Chairman of Uzbek Tourism Development Committee.

The memorandum envisages cooperation between the sides in the field of tourism development, in particular, the organization of mutual tourist travels, the creation and application of joint tourism products, as well as the active promotion of tourism potential in order to ensure the mutual flow of tourists.

“The signing of the Memorandum within the framework of the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Baku is a significant event for us,” said Bagirov.

Bagirov noted that AzTA continues expanding the agitation of the tourism potential of Azerbaijan throughout the world, including among neighboring countries.

“The events organized for both Azerbaijani and Uzbek tourists will definitely be interesting. We are confident that as a result of the implementation of these measures, we will be able to ensure a mutual flow of tourists,” he added.

Partner of the Uzbek State Tourism Development Committee in Azerbaijan is company “The Prime”.

Annual increase in tourist flow between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan over the past 3 years made up 25-30 percent. As for 2019, in the first half, the tourist flow to Uzbekistan amounted to 7,000 tourists. On average, tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan for this period increased by 25-30 percent.

Tourism Associations of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in 2017, which envisages various projects between the two countries to promote tourism.

Early this year, the Uzbek Embassy in Azerbaijan and MyTravel tourism agency signed a tourism work plan. The document envisages the provision by the embassy of information assistance to the campaign to increase the tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan.

Recently, the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) and the Uzbek Tourism Training Center have reached an agreement to jointly prepare tourist guides with international status.

Azerbaijan enjoys a great potential for the development of tourism. Nature, climate, historical monuments, cuisine, rich culture of the people and other factors lay the foundation for the development of many areas of tourism. Last year, as many as 2,849,600 tourists from 196 countries visited Azerbaijan. This constituted a 5.7 percent increase compared to 2017.

Uzbekistan is located in the "heart" of Central Asia and has tremendous opportunities in the field of tourism. The implementation of a large number of activities contributed to a sharp increase in the attractiveness of Uzbekistan for tourists. If in 2017, as many as 2.6 million tourists entered Uzbekistan, in 2018 their total number increased to 5.3 million (a 99 percent increase). By 2025, it is expected that the number of tourists will increase to 9 million.