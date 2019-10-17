Azerbaijani startups represented at GITEX Technology Week in Dubai

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Serious steps are being taken for the further improvement of the innovations and startups in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Innovation Agency representatives participated at the GITEX Technology Week and GITEX Future Stars held in Dubai on October 6-10, local media reports.

Each year, the world technology leaders, enterprises and startups gather at these ICT exhibitions which are the largest of their kind in the Middle East. This year, GITEX hosts 4,800 companies from over 100 countries. Technology companies from different directions showcase their products to the world's leading industry leaders, reputable companies and potential investors. The exhibition presents 3D printing and VR / AR products, drones, robotics, and other technologies and innovations.

Heads of the Innovation Agency Fariz Guliyev, Ayan Karimova and Tural Maksudov participated in the exhibition as part of the InEx exchange program. They familiarized themselves with the international environment and held meetings with international venture funds and investors.

Azerbaijani representatives also held discussions with the Japanese External Trade Organization and Korea Small and Medium Enterprises Agency on cooperation in the high-tech products and services development. Providing residency to foreign innovative enterprises with the aim of collecting and selling technology products were also discussed.

Heads of the Agency discussed the formation of startup environments and the possibilities of Italy's technology enterprises to finance, trade, manufacture and harvest in Azerbaijan with the Italian Trade Agency in Dubai.

The development and financing of startup ecosystems and products in Azerbaijan were discussed with the Saudi Arabian Technology Development and Investment Company, Export Agency, Elham Startap, Badr Incubation and Accelerator and Hub-71 Mubadala Startup Incubation and Acceleration.

GITEX ("Gulf Information Technology Exhibition") is an annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference that takes place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Its exhibitions in the Middle East have attracted numerous participants, most notably in 2009 when Microsoft released Windows 7 with 150,019 people present.

The GITEX Shopper & Consumer Electronics Expo attracts ICT retailers and suppliers such as Gateway Group, 50 Cent, Etisalat, RedHat, and Dell. The consumer participants include IT professionals, technology enthusiasts, students and consumers as well as regional traders.