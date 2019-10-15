TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

15 October 2019 [13:27] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 15 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 11.713 manat to 2,539 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2303 manat to 30.1002 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2.3715 manat to 1,518 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 21.4455 manat to 2,911 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Oct.15, 2019

Oct.14, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,539.8255

2,528.1125

Silver

XAG

30.1002

29.8699

Platinum

XPT

1,518.9075

1,516.5360

Palladium

XPD

2,911.8705

2,890.4250

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 15)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/187286.html

Print version

Views: 190

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also