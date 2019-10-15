Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 15 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 11.713 manat to 2,539 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.2303 manat to 30.1002 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 2.3715 manat to 1,518 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 21.4455 manat to 2,911 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Oct.15, 2019
Oct.14, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,539.8255
2,528.1125
Silver
XAG
30.1002
29.8699
Platinum
XPT
1,518.9075
1,516.5360
Palladium
XPD
2,911.8705
2,890.4250
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 15)