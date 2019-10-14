TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

14 October 2019 [12:26] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and platinum prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 14 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 13.906 manat to 2,528 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0748 manat to 29.8699 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.4415 manat to 1,516 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 5.6525 manat to 2,890 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Oct. 12, 2019

Oct. 11, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,528.1125

2,542.0185

Silver

XAG

29.8699

29.7951

Platinum

XPT

1,516.5360

1,530.9775

Palladium

XPD

2,890.4250

2,896.0775

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 14)

