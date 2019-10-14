Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold and platinum prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 14 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 13.906 manat to 2,528 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.0748 manat to 29.8699 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 14.4415 manat to 1,516 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 5.6525 manat to 2,890 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Oct. 12, 2019
Oct. 11, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,528.1125
2,542.0185
Silver
XAG
29.8699
29.7951
Platinum
XPT
1,516.5360
1,530.9775
Palladium
XPD
2,890.4250
2,896.0775
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct. 14)