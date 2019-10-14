Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and platinum prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 14 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 13.906 manat to 2,528 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0748 manat to 29.8699 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.4415 manat to 1,516 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 5.6525 manat to 2,890 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Oct. 12, 2019 Oct. 11, 2019 Gold XAU 2,528.1125 2,542.0185 Silver XAG 29.8699 29.7951 Platinum XPT 1,516.5360 1,530.9775 Palladium XPD 2,890.4250 2,896.0775