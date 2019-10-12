TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

12 October 2019

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 30

1.7

Oct. 7

1.7

Oct. 1

1.7

Oct. 8

1.7

Oct. 2

1.7

Oct. 9

1.7

Oct. 3

1.7

Oct. 10

1.7

Oct. 4

1.7

Oct. 11

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.006 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8673 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 30

1.8592

Oct. 7

1.8666

Oct. 1

1.8515

Oct. 8

1.8660

Oct. 2

1.8587

Oct. 9

1.8636

Oct. 3

1.8629

Oct. 10

1.8677

Oct. 4

1.8651

Oct. 11

1.8726

Average weekly

1.8595

Average weekly

1.8673

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Sept. 30

0.0263

Oct. 7

0.0263

Oct. 1

0.0262

Oct. 8

0.0262

Oct. 2

0.0260

Oct. 9

0.0261

Oct. 3

0.0260

Oct. 10

0.0262

Oct. 4

0.0262

Oct. 11

0.0264

Average weekly

0.0209

Average weekly

0.0262

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0069 manats or 2.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2921 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 30

0.3000

Oct. 7

0.2977

Oct. 1

0.3009

Oct. 8

0.2911

Oct. 2

0.2974

Oct. 9

0.2912

Oct. 3

0.2979

Oct. 10

0.2896

Oct. 4

0.2986

Oct. 11

0.2908

Average weekly

0.2990

Average weekly

0.2921

