Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Sept. 30
1.7
Oct. 7
1.7
Oct. 1
1.7
Oct. 8
1.7
Oct. 2
1.7
Oct. 9
1.7
Oct. 3
1.7
Oct. 10
1.7
Oct. 4
1.7
Oct. 11
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.006 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8673 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Sept. 30
1.8592
Oct. 7
1.8666
Oct. 1
1.8515
Oct. 8
1.8660
Oct. 2
1.8587
Oct. 9
1.8636
Oct. 3
1.8629
Oct. 10
1.8677
Oct. 4
1.8651
Oct. 11
1.8726
Average weekly
1.8595
Average weekly
1.8673
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0262 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Sept. 30
0.0263
Oct. 7
0.0263
Oct. 1
0.0262
Oct. 8
0.0262
Oct. 2
0.0260
Oct. 9
0.0261
Oct. 3
0.0260
Oct. 10
0.0262
Oct. 4
0.0262
Oct. 11
0.0264
Average weekly
0.0209
Average weekly
0.0262
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0069 manats or 2.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2921 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Sept. 30
0.3000
Oct. 7
0.2977
Oct. 1
0.3009
Oct. 8
0.2911
Oct. 2
0.2974
Oct. 9
0.2912
Oct. 3
0.2979
Oct. 10
0.2896
Oct. 4
0.2986
Oct. 11
0.2908
Average weekly
0.2990
Average weekly
0.2921