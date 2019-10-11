Volume of raw cotton up 1.6 times in Azerbaijan in October

By Trend





As of Oct. 9, 130,201 tons of raw cotton were delivered to cotton collection centers across Azerbaijan, which is 1.6 times more compared to the same period of 2018,Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

For comparison, last year, as of Oct. 9, 81,433 tons of cotton were unloaded at the collection centers.

In 2019, so far, Saatli (21,561 tons), Agjabadi (14,184 tons), Barda (13,165 tons), Bilasuvar (12,527 tons) and Sabirabad (12,266 tons) districts are leading by the amount of cotton harvested.

Cotton growing is considered one of the labor-intensive areas of agriculture.

There are 23 cotton processing plants, seven yarn factories and three cotton oil enterprises in Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, cotton production provides main income for over 200,000 people, including farmers, seasonal workers, and specialists working in the cotton fields such as agronomists, mechanics, drivers and others.

In this regard, cotton growing plays an important role in the development of agricultural employment of the country.