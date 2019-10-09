TANAP delivers 2.7 bcm of Shah Deniz gas to Turkey

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Since its opening in 2018, Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) has become an important route for the delivery of the Azerbaijani gas to Turkish and EU markets.

By late September, 2.7 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Shah Deniz field has been delivered to Turkey via the TANAP, Head of TANAP Consortium Saltuk Duzyol said at a press conference held in Istanbul on October 8.

Duzyol noted that as of July 1, 2019, the annual capacity of the TANAP gas pipeline was increased to 3.8 billion cubic meters per year.

He also added that gas from Turkmenistan and northern Iraq could also be transported via the TANAP gas pipeline. “Iran is also a potential source of gas for TANAP, but in the current conditions it is impossible to consider it as a real supplier,” Duzyol said.

“Over the 15 years of its operation, TANAP will bring pipeline shareholders a total of $1.45 billion in annual revenues, of which 58 percent will account for Azerbaijan,” he said.

Duzyol further stressed that $2.65 billion of loans from international financial institutions, including IBRD, EBRD, MIGA AIIB, have been attracted for the construction of the TANAP gas pipeline.

“The actual costs of the project amounted to $6.5 billion against the initial estimate of $11.77 billion. Thus, it was possible to save 45 percent,” he noted.

“As many as 1000 projects have been supported to accelerate socio-economic development and protect natural resources in cities, towns and villages located along the TANAP route,” he added.

The TANAP consortium has implemented in 20 cities, 67 settlements and 600 villages. Three different financial mechanisms have been applied for this.

“Support was also provided for diversification of services in the tourism sector, improving the quality of medical services in rural areas, improving the activities of schools, libraries, sports centers and general social facilities, as well as other issues,” Duzyol added.

TANAP, along with TAP, is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project that envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijani Shah Deniz-2 gas field to European markets. The first gas transportation to Turkey started on June 30, 2018.

Last year, 916.4 million cubic meters of gas were transported via the TANAP gas pipeline. TANAP became ready for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe from July 1, 2019.

Gas supplies via TANAP provided for 2019 should reach the amount of 3 billion cubic meters, but the annual volume of supplies will be 6 billion cubic meters from 2020. SOCAR forecasts that TANAP gas pipeline will meet 12 percent of Turkey’s gas needs.

TANAP, with a total length of 850 kilometers, is designed to carry 16 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually. 6 billion cubic meters of the amount will be used to meet Turkey's demands, while the remaining 10 billion cubic meters will be sent to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, BOTAS - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.