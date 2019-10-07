Lufthansa names Baku City of the Month

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan is among rapidly evolving tourism destinations in the world.

Lufthansa, the leading German carrier and the second largest airline in Europe, has declared Baku the “City of the Month”, referring to it as the “Land of Lights”, Trend reported on October 7, citing the State Tourism Agency.

Reminding that Baku is the largest city in the South Caucasus, the airline refers to it as a precious pearl of the Caspian Sea. The German carrier emphasized the beauty of the night-time Seaside National Park, describing Baku Boulevard a place that brings people together and makes them feel loved.

The company compared night Baku with the ever-moving glowing city.

The airline also talks about Icherisheher, comparing it to a maze. According to Lufthansa, modern and historical architectural monuments make Baku particularly beautiful and create a synthesis of East and West. The airline also called the Heydar Aliyev Center a symbol of modernization and modernity of the Azerbaijani society.

Furthermore, Lufthansa called Baku a famous megapolis located between Europe and Asia, and invited everyone to visit Azerbaijan.

Note that Lufthansa traditionally chooses the "City of the Month", thereby creating opportunities for promoting the tourism potential of these cities.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has boosted its tourism potential in recent years by improving tourism infrastructure and also by simplifying visa regime for tourists. Currently, citizens of a number of countries receive visas at the Azerbaijani airports, while other tourists can visit the country by obtaining online tourist visas.

The tourist flow to Azerbaijan amounted to 1.78 million people from January to July 2019, which is 7.4 percent higher than in same period in 2018.

Azerbaijan ranked in top 5 excursion tour destination in National Geographic Traveler Awards 2019, an annual traveler award held by National Geographic Traveler magazine.